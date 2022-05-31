(WSYR-TV) — Liverpool resident, New York Air National Guard Capt. Matthew McChesney, will receive a distinguished military award at a ceremony in Newburgh, N.Y. on June 4.

Capt. McChesney will earn the Distinguished Flying Cross for his involvement in a mission to evacuate Afghans before Kabul fell to the Taliban. The mission was on August 16, 2021 and part of Operation Allies Refuge.

Capt. McChesney is a C-17 instructor pilot and an assistant flight commander in the 105th Airlift Wing. In his civilian life, he is a pilot for Delta Airlines.

New York Air National Guard Capt. Matthew McChesney

According to the Air Force’s Personnel Center, the Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. Capt. McChesney’s crew of five will also receive the award.

“We could not be more proud of our Airmen. They executed their missions with the highest degree of professionalism and compassion upholding our Air Force and American values,” said Col. Gary Charlton II, the commander of the 105th Airlift Wing.

Capt. McChesney and his crew flew into a blacked out airport with only night vision goggles and without the knowledge of a potential Taliban attack. The team delivered a vital MH-47 special operations helicopter to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies and 22 soldiers to U.S. commanders. According to the Air Force, “the crew masterfully offloaded the vital cargo in an unprecedented forty minutes, enabling the evacuation mission.”

The Air Force also said that “the professional competence, aerial skill, and devotion to duty displayed by Captain McChesney under extremely hazardous and hostile conditions reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Air Force.”

Capt. McChesney was commissioned into the Air Force through ROTC at Clarkson University in 2014. He became an aircraft commander in 2019, volunteered for a support mission in Germany in 2020, and has flown over 2,600 total hours.