Liverpool planning a return to in-person classes on April 5

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Liverpool schools_1494257538507.jpg

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Central School District announced Friday it would resume in-person classes for all grade levels when students return from spring break on April 5.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Mark Potter said students in the A,B, and C cohorts will return to the classroom five days a week. Students in the D cohort will continue to learn remotely and will do so for the remainder of the school year.

“As per previous e-mails, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Onondaga County Health Department recently were modified to reduce student social distancing from six feet to three feet in the classroom as long as everyone wears a mask,” Potter said. “While barriers were originally included in the county’s guidance, that has since changed.”

The superintendent says that the district will use barriers it already purchased in cafeterias and for students with extenuating circumstances.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area