Liverpool resident frustrated by lack of guidance for immunocompromised waiting for vaccine

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the COVID-19 vaccination continues to slowly roll out in New York State, people are becoming frustrated with trying to find available appointments and figure out if they are even eligible yet.

When Liverpool resident, Fred Legawiec, heard that people with underlying health conditions would fall under the phase 1B category, he was excited to sign up to get the vaccine. Legawiec suffers from coronary artery disease and type two diabetes and was shy six months for the 65-year-old eligibility that was recently added.

So I went on the website, which is what everyone was telling me to do, and there were a lot of questions, but none of them were about what I had or anything and so I called in and I just said, ‘I don’t want to jump the gun, I don’t want to jump my turn, I’ll take my turn. Can somebody just tell me when my turn is please? I’m confused.’ Fred Legawiec

Legawiec is just one of five million New Yorkers with some sort of health condition waiting for the state to tell them if their ailment qualifies them, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he doesn’t have the answers he needs either.

“So we’re talking to the federal officials, we are talking to the incoming federal administration and we want to get more guidance and we’re looking at numbers on how we could define that category and we’re hoping that we get more federal allocation so we make any of this possible,” Cuomo said.

Seven million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine and the Fairgrounds vaccine clinic is already booked into April. The governor says expanding eligibility to 12 million would make the shortage even worse.

The state is only receiving between 250,000 and 300,000 vaccinations per week making the demand far greater than the supply.

Legawiec said he is frustrated by the process and just wants some answers from the state, a frustration that is felt across New York.