Liverpool School Board approves major reconfiguration

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Big changes are coming to the Liverpool Central School District.

At a meeting Monday night, the board of education approved the recommendations contained in its Education 2020 plan.

Among those:

The Nate Perry Elementary school will close, and the district offices will be moved from its current location to the high school campus.

Donlin Drive, Elmcrest, Long Branch, and Willowfield Elementary schools will become K through 2nd Grade schools.

There will be four school complexes that house grades 3 through 8: Chestnut Hill, Liverpool, Morgan Road, and Soule Road.

Liverpool High School will now be grades 9 through 12 and will also include the former Wetzel Road school to house career and technical programs.

The plan also calls for innovative STEAM, Career and Technical, Special Education, and English as a New Language programs.

The district says several sub committees will be formed to finalize the details of implementing the plan.

The first phase involving moving freshman into the Liverpool High School complex will begin in Fall of 2021, with the remainder of the changes coming the following year.

