Liverpool School District to hold virtual public meeting ahead of voting on $168 million tax proposal

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool School District will hold a virtual public meeting to discuss it’s spending plan for next school year on May 18. The $168 million proposal is a 1.6 percent increase over this year.

As for revenue, nearly 54 percent of it is coming from real property taxes, and 42 percent is coming from state aid. District Superintendent Mark Potter explained the tax calculations.

“As I pointed out, this is a 0.8573 percent allowable levy probably. Many, many years since it’s been that low, I gotta point out that the reason it’s that low is because the Amazon warehouse is not on the tax rolls. They are on a pilot,” Potter said.

Voting will take place Tuesday May 18 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the former Wetzel Road Elementary main gymnasium.