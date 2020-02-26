Liverpool schools considering redistricting, possibly eliminating an elementary school

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool School District could be seeing some changes in the years to come. It has been recommended that Liverpool re-district and do away with one of the elementary schools.

Like so many districts, the budget is tight and getting tighter. For years, programs have been cut to make the budget work.

“We have squeezed this orange as tight as we can squeeze it and there is no more juice in it,” said Mark Potter, the superintendent at Liverpool Central Schools.

And Liverpool has seen its number of students drop. Since Potter took over in 2007, enrollment has dropped by 1,400 students.

“We are still operating nine elementary schools, three middle schools and two high school buildings,” said Potter. “We need to look at financially something we can capture some savings in the budget but also some savings in our programs.”

All those buildings add up on the bottom line. Through its Education 2020 Committee, Liverpool has recommended it close one elementary school.

Which elementary school has yet to be determined.

It would then create four Kindergarten through Second Grade schools, four campuses for Third Grade through Eighth Grade and one high school.

Parents have plenty of questions and there will be more meetings.

List of Meetings

February 12 at 6 p.m. – Chestnut Hill Middle School

February 13 at 5:45 p.m. – Willow Field Elementary School

February 25 at 6 p.m. – Nate Perry Elementary School

February 26 at 6 p.m. – Elmcrest Elementary School

February 27 at 6:30 p.m. – Soule Road Complex

March 3 at 6:30 p.m. – Long Branch Elementary School

March 4 at 6 p.m. – Donlin Drive Elementary School

March 5 at 6 p.m. – Liverpool Elementary School

March 12 at 5:30 p.m. – Morgan Road Elementary School

The recommendations are far from concrete. What are those recommendations?

Building Closures

Close one elementary school

Close District Office and move those offices to the Liverpool High School campus

Innovative reconfiguration

Create four Kindergarten through second grade schools

Create four campuses for third to eighth grade

Create one high school, which includes former Wetzel Road Elementary for career and technical programs

Innovative Programs

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math)

CTE (Career Technical Education)

Increased Special Education & English as a New Language programs

Instructional Resources

Health and Safety

Mental Health Support

Professional Development

Professional Resources for Teachers

A decision on the new way to school would cone in June at the earliest.

If an elementary school were close, the district said it would not be until at least the year 2021.

Anyone interested in scheduling a presentation regarding the Education 2020 initiative should contact the Office of the Deputy Superintendent at (315) 622-7148.

