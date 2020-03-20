Liverpool schools give out Chromebooks to students

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — School districts across Central New York are now trying to get students the tools they need to learn from home.

In Liverpool, teachers were handing out Chromebooks for kids to use while school is closed.

It is a tool that is already used in the classroom, that has now become a necessity.

One of the struggles that the district has right now is identifying families who don’t have access to the internet or families who are not receiving our text messages or our voicemails. Kasey Dolson – Executive director of Curriculum at Liverpool Central Schools

Liverpool parents should make sure their children have the right tools by calling (315) 453-1212.

