Liverpool Schools Superintendent Mark Potter retiring in June

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Liverpool Schools Superintendent Mark Potter has announced he is retiring.

In a letter posted on the district website, Potter says his last day as Superintendent will be June 30th.

Read the letter below which includes how the district is now looking for who will take over in the role:

While some of you may have already heard this news, I am writing to you today to officially announce that I will be retiring from the Liverpool Central School District as of June 30, 2022.

I joined the district in 2007, first serving as the acting director of health, physical education and athletics. I later transitioned into the executive director for secondary education role before becoming superintendent of schools in 2013.

It has been my privilege to get to know so many of you over the past 15 years. I’ve enjoyed every opportunity I’ve had to meet our students, teachers, staff and families, whether in the classroom or at a building event, game or concert.

The Liverpool CSD Board of Education has begun its search for the next superintendent. The board has selected McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, Executive Recruitment and Development to assist in the task of selecting superintendent candidates for the board to interview.

Over the next few weeks, the district will roll out a Stakeholder Survey, conducted by McPherson & Jacobson, to learn more about what the community is looking for in its next superintendent. In addition, several Zoom forums will be held for community members to share their input.

Please keep an eye out for e-mails regarding the stakeholder survey and the scheduled Zoom forums. This information also will be posted on the Liverpool Central School District Web site and on social media.

For now, I look forward to the next few months as we continue to work to advance the educational direction of the Liverpool Central School District.

Dr. Mark F. Potter

Superintendent of Schools