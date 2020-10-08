Liverpool Schools warn of scammers claiming to represent the school district

LIVERPOOL, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Central School District is warning employees, district retirees, and the public about scammers claiming to be from the district calling about compromised Social Security accounts.

In an alert posted to its website, the district reports teachers and retirees had complained about calls from people claiming to be from the district’s human resources department.

The caller says social security numbers have been compromised, and then tries to get personal information from the target.

The district says it “will never contact you and ask you to provide private information over the phone or in email.  If you should receive a call please do not provide the caller with any
personal information.”

