Liverpool woman arrested on DWI charges

VICTOR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Liverpool woman is facing DWI charges after driving while intoxicated on the New York State Thruway.

On March 21, just after 10:30 p.m., Courtney Solano, 28, of Liverpool, was pulled over for a traffic violation while traveling on the Thruway in the Town of Victor. Once the vehicle was pulled over, Solano was found to be intoxicated, and a 3-year-old was also in the car.

Solano was arrested and her blood alcohol content was found to be 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit.

Solano is facing charges of Driving While Intoxicated with a Child in the Vehicle and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

