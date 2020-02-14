Liverpool woman charged with DWI after crashing into Sheriff’s patrol vehicle

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s office says a Liverpool woman has been charged with DWI after crashing into a Sheriff’s patrol vehicle at the intersection of Buckley Road and Seventh North Street in the Town of Salina.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Friday.

A Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when a Chevrolet Equinox passed a red light at that intersection and struck the patrol vehicle. The deputy operating the patrol car was not injured.

The driver of the Equinox, Koketso Ratala, 35, of Liverpool, suffered a minor injury in the crash and was determined to be intoxicated.

