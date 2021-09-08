Liverpool woman faces several drug charges after Sheriff’s Office investigation

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Liverpool woman was charged after a several months-long drug investigation, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Natalie Brennan, 35, of Liverpool was identified as a primary source, officials said.

Various quantities of illicit substances were located after a search warrant was conducted in August, according to the Sheriff’s Office, including approximately 2.5 kilograms of ketamine, 2 ounces of cocaine, in excess of 175 doses of LSD, and 5,682 grams of marijuana.

Brennan was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of controlled substance in the third degree and one count of criminal possession of controlled substance in the seventh degree.

She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance. The investigation is active and ongoing.

