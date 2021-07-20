Liverpool’s first Puerto Rican Beach Party kicks off on July 25

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Puerto Rican Festival Committee is set to host a Puerto Rican Beach Party at Sharkey’s Bar & Grill in Liverpool on July 25.

The first-of-its-kind event will feature live music by Grupo Boricua and DJ Pabony, food, and different family-friendly activities to enjoy. There will also be a bounce house and food trucks including Antojitos Papi, Elbita’s Cocina, Oompa Loompyas and Big Papi’s Ice Cream.

The event will also feature a COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinic provided by Wegmans. The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. on July 25.