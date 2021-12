LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Santa Clause is coming to town to witness the Liverpool Christmas tree lighting event on December 5, 2021, at Johnson Park.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will end at around 7:30 p.m. Hot chocolate, snacks, and more will be available during the event.

Santa will arrive via fire truck at 6 p.m.