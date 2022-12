OTISCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 6 p.m. on December 3, Otisco Fire Department was sent to a barn fire at 4001 Finlon Road.

According to Otisco Fire Department’s Chief, at this time there appears to be no injuries to firefighters, and the department does not know the extent of livestock losses.

The fire is now out and controlled, the fire department is working on hotspots.

Multiple departments, such as Skaneateles Fire, arrived on the scene to help extinguish the flames.