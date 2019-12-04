Loaded handgun found at Hancock Airport for second consecutive week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — TSA agents say a Tully woman tried to bring a loaded handgun onto a flight on Wednesday at Hancock Airport.

They say the weapon was loaded with six rounds and was in the woman’s carry-on bag.

Syracuse police were able to confiscate the gun and detain the woman for questioning.

This comes just a week after a Florida man was also caught with a loaded gun at Hancock Airport.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9