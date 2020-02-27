Low-interest loans available for residents, businesses affected by 2019 Halloween storm

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that the U.S. Small Business Administration has granted New York State’s request for a Physical Disaster Declaration for three counties that were involved in the 2019 Halloween storm.

The storm caused more than $10 million in damages across local communities and affected nearly 400 homes, businesses and non-profits.

Essex County, Herkimer County and Oneida County are including in the declaration.

The following locations are also eligible for the program:

Clinton County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Hamilton County

Lewis County

Madison County

Montgomery County

Oswego County

Ostego County

St. Lawrence County

Warren County

Washington County

With it granted, those eligible can apply for low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration to help with their damages.

“I’m glad our federal partners at the SBA have made these low interest loans an option for New Yorkers affected by the devastating Halloween storm. At the same time, it’s extremely disappointing that FEMA denied our request for emergency funding for the three hundred homeowners impacted by the floods. When natural disasters strike, the federal government and FEMA in particular need to step up and help. We will continue to pursue every possible option to provide additional assistance and help these people restore and rebuild their lives. When our neighbors are hurt, we all hurt and we will continue to stand with our fellow New Yorkers in their time of need.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Staff from the Small Business Administration and the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services conducted an assessment of the damages caused by the storm.

They found that 145 homes and 29 businesses suffered major damage, which came to a total of $5,632,000 and $1,545,000 respectively. 193 homes and 17 businesses/non-profits suffered minor damage, which came to a total of $2,588,000 and $380,000 respectively.

The following groups could be eligible for help from Small Business Administration loans:

Homeowners: Up to $200,000 for repairs or replacements of damaged or destroyed properties.

Homeowners and renters: Up to $40,000 for repairs or replacements of damaged or destroyed personal property.

Business owners: Up to $2 million for replacement of real estate, inventories, machinery, equipment and other physical losses.

Businesses and non-profits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to give necessary working capital until operations start up again following a disaster.

“2019’s Halloween storm had a devastating impact on communities throughout Upstate New York and continues to have a lasting impact. Thanks to the Governor’s leadership, as well as the work of our staff and our local partners, this funding will help affected New Yorkers put the pieces of their lives back together and move forward.” New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick Murphy

Interest rates could be as low as 1.5 percent for homeowners and renters, 2.75 percent for non-profits and 3.875 for businesses. It will have terms up to 30 years.

The amounts and terms will be based on each applicant’s financial situation.

Individuals and businesses who want to apply for a loan can do so by clicking here.

You can also get information by calling the Small Business Administration’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or 1-800-877-8339 for deaf or hard of hearing individuals.

You can also email them at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Loan applications can be downloaded here and returned to the center or mailed to:

U.S. Small Business Administration

Processing and Disbursement Center

14925 Kingsport Road

Fort Worth, TX 76155

The Customer Service Centers are located in several counties:

Oneida County:

Whitesboro Fire Department

171 Oriskany Boulevard, 2nd Floor

Whitesboro, N.Y. 13492



Opens on Friday, February 28 at 11 a.m.



Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, February 29: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed on Sundays



Center officially closes on Thursday, March 12 at 4 p.m.

Herkimer County

Newport Fire Department

7350 Main Street

Newport, N.Y. 13416



Opens on Friday, February 28 at 11 a.m.



Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 29 and March 7: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed on Sundays



Center officially closes on Thursday, March 12 at 4 p.m.

Essex County

Schroon Town Library

15 Leland Avenue

Schroon Lake, N.Y. 12870



Friday, February 28: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, February 29: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, March 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hamilton County

Lake Pleasant Library

2862 State Route 8

Speculator, N.Y. 12164



Opens on Friday, February 28 at 11 a.m.



Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 29 and March 7: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Center officially closes on Thursday, March 12 at 4 p.m.

The deadline to return applications for physical property damage is April 27, 2020.

The deadline for economic injury applications is November 25, 2020.

The National Weather Service and New York State Mesonet data showed that Upstate New York received anywhere from two to five inches of rain during the storm.

Some locations got as much as seven inches of rain.

The storm started on October 31, 2019 and lasted until the next day, but most of the rain fell within a six-hour period. It also came with flash flooding and strong winds.

Flooding had reached record levels on the West Canada Creek and the Hinckley Dam and Kast Bridge. It also reached record levels at the Sacandaga River at Hope and Mohawk River at Little Falls.

The storm caused residents in some of the Mohawk Valley region to evacuate, which also included residents in the Village of Frankfort in Herkimer County and in Chadwicks in Oneida County.

More than 100 state roads were damaged, closed, or could not be passed at the peak of the storm from the floodwaters. Multiple roads, bridges and culverts were overtopped.

Utility crews had to restore the power of 650,000 customers. At the peak, there were 246,621 customers without power.

Cuomo had declared a state of emergency on November 1 for the following counties:

Cayuga County

Chautaqua County

Cortland County

Dutchess County

Erie County

Essex County

Hamilton County

Herkimer County

Jefferson County

Montgomery County

Oneida County

Saratoga County

Warren County

