Local 102-year-old gets surprise drive-by celebration for birthday

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday marked Gwynn Morey’s 102nd birthday, so family, friends and neighbors took to the streets for a celebration.

Loved ones went on the streets of Camillus on Thursday for a drive-by celebration. Relatives said that it was the least they could do for Morey.

We just wanted to do something to celebrate him, to celebrate his life because he is a legend… and he’s a World War II veteran and he’s just really special. Janice Pedersen — Organizer

Happy 102nd birthday and thank you for your service to our country!