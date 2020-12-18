Local 102-year-old gets surprise drive-by celebration for birthday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday marked Gwynn Morey’s 102nd birthday, so family, friends and neighbors took to the streets for a celebration.

Loved ones went on the streets of Camillus on Thursday for a drive-by celebration. Relatives said that it was the least they could do for Morey.

We just wanted to do something to celebrate him, to celebrate his life because he is a legend… and he’s a World War II veteran and he’s just really special.

Janice Pedersen — Organizer

Happy 102nd birthday and thank you for your service to our country!

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected