Local 11-year-old gives savings to Field of Dreams in DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local 11-year-old has decided to give all of her savings to the Carrier Park Field of Dreams in DeWitt.
Lainey Lobdell went to her father and said that she has a place in her heart for those with Autism. She went on to tell him that she wants to give her savings to the Carrier Park Field of Dreams.
She donated $200 to help enable and empower children with Autism and other special needs. She wanted to help them have a chance to achieve their dreams and be able to play their sport at this all inclusive park.
Phase Two at the park is almost complete.
