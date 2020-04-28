Local 20-year-old recovers from COVID-19, donates blood to patient in dire need

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time, NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan was able to see 20-year-old Patrick Penfield in person, outside of his computer screen.

Exactly one month after the Baker High School alum and Syracuse University student shared the story of his coronavirus diagnosis, Penfield was donating the plasma from his blood.

Penfield, who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from traveling abroad and studying in Europe, was notified of the blood donation the day before.

“Not sure who or where exactly but someone in Syracuse needs the blood as soon as possible. That does make me feel good — that it’s going to someone who needs it a lot,” Penfield recalls of the phone call from the American Red Cross.

Upstate University Hospital is coordinating plasma donations from people who recovered from COVID-19. Studies show antibodies in their blood might benefit a critically ill person actively fighting the virus.

“A lot of people see it as the worst thing in the world, in some cases, it’s a death sentence, but there are many people recovering and beating it, so I want to be an example for the people struggling, people who need some energy to bounce back,” Penfield tells NewsChannel 9.

Penfield is one of 10 who have donated their plasma. Seven patients have received those donations. Fifty-two have been approved to donate.