Local 4th graders say goodbye to teachers through drive-thru ceremony

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fourth graders at Roxboro Elementary got to say goodbye to teachers and their building as they head next door to middle school.

It was a very difficult spring for all of our students and for everyone across the country. So, we wanted to make sure we found a special way to say goodbye to our 4th graders… Our teachers, who I couldn’t be more proud of, came together to plan this event to send them off to middle school and end on a positive note after a very difficult school year. Matthew Motala — Principal at Roxboro Elementary

Principal Matthew Motala said the drive-thru celebration came together quickly using social media to get the word out.