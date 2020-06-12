Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Local 4th graders say goodbye to teachers through drive-thru ceremony

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fourth graders at Roxboro Elementary got to say goodbye to teachers and their building as they head next door to middle school.

It was a very difficult spring for all of our students and for everyone across the country. So, we wanted to make sure we found a special way to say goodbye to our 4th graders… Our teachers, who I couldn’t be more proud of, came together to plan this event to send them off to middle school and end on a positive note after a very difficult school year.

Matthew Motala — Principal at Roxboro Elementary

Principal Matthew Motala said the drive-thru celebration came together quickly using social media to get the word out.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected