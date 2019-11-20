Local agencies participate in active shooter training

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you noticed a lot of lights, sirens and police activity around the War Memorial on Tuesday night, don’t worry, it was all a drill.

Multiple agencies honed their skills in an active shooter training exercise. It was their chance to make sure they work together as a team should the unthinkable happen in Central New York.

Organizers say that the team is vital.

“The response activities have changed over the years and now it’s much more integrated where we have police, fire and EMS working together in that immediate response in an effort to save as many lives as possible,” said Onondaga County Emergency Management Commissioner Dan Wears.

Syracuse Police, Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Syracuse fire and American Medical Response were just some of the agencies involved in the training.

