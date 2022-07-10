SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Many local animal shelters and organizations are looking for fosters to take in animals.

The Oswego County SPCA doesn’t have a shelter to put their animals in, so they depend on fosters to help take care of them until they find a permanent home. The president of the SPCA, Tanya Semchenko, said the pandemic is part of the reason why they’re seeing more animals come in. “This year has been quite overwhelming for the rescue community.” She adds, “You know 2020 when everybody was sequestered in their homes a lot of people adopted animals and that was wonderful, however, I think some took in animals not knowing what the overwhelming responsibility of that was going to be.”

The pandemic impacted other areas too. “They adopted puppies and kittens and there were no spay/neuter services available. For part of COVID, spay/neuter was not considered a necessity, so the spay/neuter clinics shouldn’t open and when they could it was very limited.”

Semchenko says the number of animals they’re taking in has skyrocketed. “In 2019, again we’re a foster-based organization, we took in I think 80 animals total. 2020 we were shocked, I think we did between 125 and 150. Last year, we did 300 and as of July 1st we are at 200, which means we are on track to do between 400 and 450.”

Surrendering them to a shelter takes a toll on everyone. “When you surrender them to a shelter it’s traumatic and destabilizing. Cats, however, when they go into a shelter all they’ve known is the love and care of a home and they shut down, they go into a state of severe depression, they often stop eating.”

So she’s asking people to open up their hearts and homes. “Anything that any one person can do, one animal a year even makes an incredible difference in the life of that animal.”

To foster or to simply help, click here.