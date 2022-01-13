Local animal shelters and rescues participate in Betty White challenge

MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Many animal rescues and shelters are encouraging people to donate to their shelter as part of the Betty White challenge, for her birthday.

Betty White would have been 100 years old on January 17th, so to honor her, local rescues and shelters are participating in the Betty White Challenge and the CNY Cat Coalition is one of them.

“We really wanted to get on board with this as well because so many people across the country are really paying it forward by helping animal charities in their own communities,” said president of the CNY Cat Coalition, Courtney Armbruster.

Armbruster says any little bit of money helps them make sure the cats get what they need. “It’s what helps us pay the bills for the care for these animals. We spend more than $150,000 a year just on spay/neuter both for these little animals that are up for adoption and also we assist low income individuals who can’t afford to go to a traditional veterinarians for spay/neuter.”

She’s saying thank you to Betty White. “We are so impressed by your love for animals and what you’ve done for them across your entire life and that you’ve inspired so many people to want to help animals in their communities and we couldn’t think of a better way to pay it forward.”

To donate to the CNY Cat Coalition: https://www.facebook.com/CnyCatCoalition

To donate to other organizations, visit their Facebook pages or their websites.