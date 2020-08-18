Local author looking for information on Smithfield Community Center’s history

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you have any information on the Smithfield Community Center and its history, a local author is looking for your help.
Dr. Milton Sernett is writing a book about the history of Smithfield and is looking for more information on the Community Center, which has served many purposes throughout its 200-year history.
Sernett is looking for photos, memories, and anyone with knowledge of the building is asked to share their story. You can contact Sernett directly:
- Phone: 315-655-4166
- Email: mcsernett@windstream.net
- Mailing Address: 5300 Ridge Road, Cazenovia, New York 13035
