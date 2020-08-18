Local author looking for information on Smithfield Community Center’s history

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Madison County_1521065202872.jpg.jpg

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you have any information on the Smithfield Community Center and its history, a local author is looking for your help.

Dr. Milton Sernett is writing a book about the history of Smithfield and is looking for more information on the Community Center, which has served many purposes throughout its 200-year history.

Sernett is looking for photos, memories, and anyone with knowledge of the building is asked to share their story. You can contact Sernett directly:

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected