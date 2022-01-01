Local baby boomers appear in Syracuse 60 Strong 2022 calendar inspiring other seniors to prioritize their health

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As we begin 2022, a dynamic group of 12 baby boomers is offering hope and inspiration for all of us!

The Syracuse-based FamilyCare Medical Group partnered up with Agilon Health in a national initiative to help seniors prioritize their own health.

Twelve local seniors will appear as “pin-ups” on the 2022 Syracuse 60 Strong calendar. Each Central New York senior chosen for the program has shown strength in the face of adversity, overcoming health challenges and other obstacles in their lives.

One of the twelve 60 Strong Ambassadors is Dr. Joseph Cambareri, a local retired physician who spent 35 years of his life serving the Syracuse community by taking care of others. His career came to a screeching halt back in 2019 when he was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer.

“It was a shocker, obviously,” dr. joseph cambareri

With the support of his family, his faith, a trusted team of medical professionals, and a focus on exercise, Cambareri can proudly say he is now cancer-free.

His strength and resiliency are what landed him on the April cover of the Syracuse 60 Strong 2022 calendar, a recognition he feels very honored to receive.

“When I found out who the other people who were awarded the positions, the other 11, I was even more honored,” Cambareri said.

Each 60 Strong Ambassador is featured on one month of the 2022 calendar, sharing a short story about them, local events and activities for the New Year, as well as health tips and information about Medicare.

The FamilyCare Medical Group is using this program to help launch their Salt City Senior Care Advantage IPA, a new approach to Medicare that provides quality care for its senior patients.

The focus of the program isn’t only on health. Each 60 Strong Ambassador also contributes to their community in a meaningful way. For Dr. Cambareri, that means volunteering his time with various organizations.

Before his diagnosis, he provided free medical care at the Poverello Health Clinic at Assumption Church from 2005 to 2019. He also spent time volunteering at the Samaritan Center and the RESTART program through the Methodist Church. He’s looking forward to getting back to volunteering soon, but for now, he’s enjoying time spent biking, doing yoga, and his favorite of all spending time with his grandchildren.

The Syracuse 60 Strong calendars are on sale for $15, and all of the proceeds go to support the CNY Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. To order a calendar or learn more about the Salt City Senior Care Advantage IPA, click here.