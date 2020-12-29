Local banquet venues hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across the board, small businesses are struggling to stay open. But when it comes to banquet venues where no events are being held, no money is coming in.

For the president and general manager of SKY Armory and Epicuse, Nicole Samolis, the last 12 months have been difficult. For the year 2020, they had 80 weddings booked. But because of COVID-19 restrictions, they were only able to hold 10 weddings for the whole year.

“We’re running probably at about 15% of what we normally do in a year. So that’s a huge hit,” Samolis said.

It is a hit that all venues are taking right now. Looking ahead, many couples are picking their wedding date for two or three years from now. Some people have rescheduled for next year, but others have cancelled altogether.

It’s going to take our industry a good two years to get out of this deficit that we had. Nicole Samolis

And while some venues may only have that side of the business, Samolis and her partner recently opened up another business, Epicuse.

It’s a small market in Downtown Syracuse that sells food and other essentials. It’s making up for some of that lost revenue from the SKY side of the business.

“Because we sold food, we were considered an essential business, and so we were able to remain open,” said Samolis. “And so that truly has been our silver lining.”

Still, a sandwich doesn’t exactly bring in the same dough a wedding dinner plate does. However, Samolis is encouraged by the generosity of Central New Yorkers.

She says people are leaving big tips even if they order lunch to-go. Something she says is so important right now, as it goes right to her staff.

Though it’s been a tough year, with the help of her neighbors, Samolis is confident we will get through this.

“If you lose that main street, that brick and mortar, it’s detrimental to the community, the culture that’s around you,” Samolis said.

She said she’s looking forward to any profit coming from the new stimulus bill, though she’s worried that banquet venues may be forgotten.