Local beloved priest tests positive for COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — The family of retired Holy Cross Church Monsignor Robert Yeazel is asking for prayers and plasma.

The monsignor has been undergoing treatment for the past month for COVID-19 and has received plasma from blood donations of those who recovered.

In a letter to parishioners, the Yeazel family asked the diocese to spread the word that more plasma is needed. The diocese did not release any further information on how he’s doing.

