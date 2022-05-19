LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and AAA is urging both bikers and drivers to use caution.

For Mark Dayger of Liverpool, it’s his favorite time of year… bike season!

“The open road, the quietness, meeting lots of new people,” says Dayger.

Daygar rides “From now all the way up until we can”

Mark Dayger has been cruising the roads with his Harley motorcycle for 25 years. He says he has learned a lot over the years, especially when it comes to safety.

“Certain places don’t have four-way stops, especially around here in Syracuse. You gotta peak up, slowly go up just to watch both ways before you get hit,” says Dayger.

With those rides, comes experience. Some good and some bad.

“I had to jump off my bike once. What happened? The car didn’t stop. I just jumped off it,” says Dayger.

Thankfully, he wasn’t injured. He says he’s never been injured when riding. But he’s one of the lucky ones.

“In 2020 alone, there were over 55-hundred motorcyclists that died in crashes and that was already an 11 percent increase from 2019 and it was the highest numbers we were seeing in about 45 years,” says Valerie Puma, communication specialist for AAA Western and Central New York.

That’s why it’s crucial bikers follow these tips:

Make sure everything is in working order before you hit the road. This includes tire pressure, brakes, headlights, and turn signals.

Make yourself visible, always wear a helmet, protective gear, thicker clothing, and bright colors even during the day.

For drivers, make sure to check your mirrors and blind spots before entering or leaving lanes of traffic. Most accidents happen when drivers simply don’t see the biker.

AAA says despite the rise in gas prices, there’s still an increase in travel this year, which means more bikers are on the road.

Click here for more safety tips.