Local boy receives award for saving his mother’s life

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old boy is being recognized for his heroic actions that helped save his mother’s life.

It was early January when Nathan Bustin and his mom were driving on Route 481 in Cicero. His mother had a medical emergency and blacked out.

Nathan was able to get control of his mom’s car and call 911. They did end up hitting a truck before coming to a stop but, thankfully, no one got hurt.

“I was just like saying to myself, ‘Please, just stay alive,’ you know? And just trying to keep us on the road and I was just like, ‘This isn’t really happening,'” said Nathan.