Local business owner creates GoFundMe for Baldwinsville girls killed in Thruway crash

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The death of two young girls from Baldwinsville rocked our community a week ago. Friends and neighbors have now responded with resounding support for the family.

The Annal family was involved in a crash that killed their two daughters and sent the two parents to the hospital.

This tragedy has been weighing on so many in the Baldwinsville area and people from all over are wanting to help out.

Peter Smith owns Four Seasons Car Wash in Liverpool. Though he doesn’t know the family personally, on Friday he set out to help raise money for them.

We are from Baldwinsville. A lot of people who work here are from Baldwinsville. I don’t personally know the family but I know a lot of people that do. And after reading what happened to their family, I can’t imagine that happening. A community is only as good as its people and we got to stand up for everybody in our community. Peter Smith — Owner of Four Seasons Car Wash

One hundred percent of the money raised will go toward the funds already raised for the family.

A GoFundMe has already raised nearly $140,000 for the family. If you would like to donate, click here.

