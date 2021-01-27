Local business owner responds to lifted zone restrictions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Owner of Nestico’s Too, Rise&Grind Café, and Chelsea’s Restaurant & Bar, says the governor’s announcement to lift zone restrictions gives her hope.

Marty Richardson says she’s excited, “we are heading a step in the right direction.”

Chelsea’s Restaurant & Bar has been in the yellow zone since November 2020. With the restrictions lifted, she can now seat more than four people to a table, so being able to seat larger parties now will help.

“When you’re at 50% and you have to use multiple tables in order to seat a party of five or six.”

She’s hoping the change will allow others to feel better about going out.

“I feel like now that people see the restrictions lifted people will now have more confidence to come out to eat, feel safer, and really just start living again.”

Just like many others, she wants life to return to normal.

“I just can’t wait to see people at the bar sitting next to each other and enjoying each other’s company, laughing and having a good time and now it seems like we can almost reach out and grab it.”