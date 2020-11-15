Local business teams with Rescue Mission for winter gear drive

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In North Syracuse, Lavish Salon is working to give back to the community that supported it through the COVID-19 shutdown.
The business teamed up with the Rescue Mission for the fourth year in a row. They took in a little more than usual this year for their winter gear drive.
Everything dropped off today goes right out to shelters — drop-offs that need them — no cost to anyone that needs them. There’s children’s’ stuff in there, men’s, women’s, hats and gloves. Typically we do this just as a coat drive. This year, because of COVID — and a lot of their drives have been cancelled — we actually decided to take all warm winter gear.Krista Owens — Owner of Lavish Salon
If you would like to donate to the Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse, click here.
