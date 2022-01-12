Local businesses benefit from the most recent snowfall and are optimistic for the season

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Mark DeCuffa, the owner of Two Guys from Italy Pizzeria and Sports Bar, said the most recent snowfall was helpful, and the extended forecast looks promising for business.

Mark has been snowmobiling most of his life. He now owns a restaurant that he’s made comfortable for those who have the same passion he does. DeCuffa says in the winter, he depends on the weather to help keep his business alive. “We depend 110% on all the snowmobilers and people that come out for winter sport. That’s how we survive in our North Country area.”

He says the warmer weather and the rain have pushed the season back a little bit. “If it was two weeks ago, it would be very, very busy, and we’d be happy, but now we’re just waiting on mother nature to do another dump on us, like this weekend might happen.”

Mark says the most recent snowfall is very helpful for the annual Don Rowe Antique Snowmobile show. “Vintage sled guys get to bring their sleds out, they get to show them, they get to show them to the community, they get to even ride them around the field a little bit, and that’s a lot of fun.”

The Vintage Sled Show is on January 15, 2022, at Two Guys from Italy Pizzeria and Sports Bar in West Monroe. Registration starts at 8 a.m.