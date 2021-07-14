Local businesses excited for Syracuse Nationals, despite being short-staffed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- This weekend the Syracuse Nationals Car Show will kick off at the Holiday Inn in Liverpool. It’s been two years since the car show because of the pandemic, local businesses say they’re as ready as they can be.

“We are so excited to finally be welcoming back travelers to the Syracuse area after COVID, it’s going to be a full house for the next few days,” said Mary Ada, the Sales Manager at the Doubletree Syracuse.

Ada said it’s nice to start getting back to normal but just like almost every other business, they’re having trouble. “We are having the same issues staffing wise, definitely hard to get people in, but we have an incredible staff and everybody works hard and everybody pitches in.”

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is also short staffed. The Marketing Director for the restaurant says they’re getting better, but they’re limited. “We just ask everyone to be patient and definitely try and take their time, definitely get here a little bit earlier than when you want to eat, so you can hang out and enjoy. We have the bars that you can go up to and get drinks while you’re waiting,” said Jason Ryan.

Despite some issues, they’re excited to have the Syracuse Nationals back to help boost business. “To get all those people back here is really important to us because it kind of brings back the vibe and kind of reshows like we made it out of this so far, let’s get back to a little more normalcy,” Ryan added.