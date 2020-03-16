Local businesses offering support during coronavirus pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to cause disruption in many people’s lives, but some local businesses are stepping up to the plate to offer a helping hand.

According to their Facebook page, Trappers II Pizza & Pub is offering free lunch time meals to any school aged kids that are in need while their school is closed. The free lunch will include a slice of pizza, a drink and a healthy side.

In a statement to NewsChannel 9, a spokesperson for Trappers II said, “Minoa and the East Syracuse School district is an amazing place and they do a lot to support us year round so its only natural to be there for them now. Basically if a child or family comes into the restaurant during lunch school hours we will provide the child or children with a free slice, drink and healthy side. They are welcome to stay and eat their meal in the restaurant as well.”

The YMCAs of Fulton and Oswego are also offering to help with child care while schools are closed.

Despite their services and activities being closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic, the Fulton and Oswego YMCAs are keeping their child care facilities open to children already enrolled in the School Age Child Care (SACC) program. They will also allow people who work in essential services like police, fire, ems, nursing and health care workers to take advantage of the SACC program during this time.

Beginning on Monday, March 16, children already enrolled in the SACC program can be dropped off at either the Fulton or Oswego YMCA to be cared for throughout the day, the cost for children already enrolled in the program is $34 per day. If a child is not enrolled in SACC program, it will cost $44 per day for child care.

“We are pleased to be able to offer a service to the community that will help our first responders to keep working to protect us,” said Kerrie Ann Webb, Oswego YMCA CEO.

Registration is on a first-come first-served basis. To register for service at the Oswego YMCA, 315-342-6082 and for the Fulton YMCA call 315-598-9622 during regular business hours.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9