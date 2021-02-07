Local businesses provide Super Bowl Sunday meal to men’s shelter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A Super Bowl tradition carrying on once again this year.

Fan-favorite, Limp Lizard teamed up with a small internet company, Software Workshop, to bring a barbecue meal to the Catholic Charities Men’s Shelter before the big game.

John Murtari from Software Workshop said he’s participated in this tradition for the last five or six years.

“You know what they say, ‘Walk a mile in their shoes.’ I mean I’ve gone through some tough times where I’ve thought sometimes I’ve needed help,” Murtari said.

The meal delivery was contactless and Murtari said he hopes this encourages others to get out and do the same.

