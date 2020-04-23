Live Now
Local businessman giving 500 gallons of milk away at Vona’s Restaurant in Oswego on Friday

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local businessman Lee Walker told NewsChannel 9 that he bought 500 gallons of milk from Upstate Niagara Cooperative and will give it all away, gallon by gallon, on Friday morning.

Walker said that those who need the milk should drive to Vona’s Restaurant on West Utica Street starting at 11 a.m. You should stay in the car, open the trunk with a push of a button if you can, or the gallon will be handed to you by a masked and gloved volunteer at your car window.

One gallon will be given to each car. Walker said he is trying to help out dairy farmers who’ve got a bunch of milk on their hands because supermarkets have slapped on purchase limits during the pandemic.

Stay Connected