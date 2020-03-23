Closings
Local cafe offering free food to emergency personnel during COVID-19 pandemic

Local News
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Koinonia Apothecary — Organic Juice Bar and Cafe in the Metro Fitness Building is offering free food for emergency service personnel on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The cafe is located across from Wegmans in DeWitt and will provide free soup, juice, tonics and coffee to hospital staff, police officers, EMS workers and nursing home staff.

All you have to do is text them ahead of time at (315) 729-7845 to schedule a pick-up or delivery.

