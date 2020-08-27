Local casino workers double down on rallies

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the few industries still left in the dark is state-regulated casinos. It has been close to six months since gaming floors have been closed down.

Now, furloughed casino employees are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to take a gamble and reopen casinos again.

Bethany Villante and her husband both work at the del Lago Resort & Casino and are dependent on their careers to make a living.

“When we were here and working in that building we had no problem doing it,” said Bethany.

And what she means is supporting her family. The longer the doors stay closed, the harder it becomes for Villante and other employees in the same position.

“It’s sad and it’s getting sadder by each day,” said employee Valerie McIntyre. “This shows you that we need to be heard.”

Bethany said her and her husband’s combined income right now is $700 a week.

“We can’t afford almost $1,800 worth of rent, a $300 car payment, groceries, all of our other bills, on $700 a week,” said Bethany. “We just can’t.”

This is why they are seeking answers and guidance. All of the employees hope that life is back to normal sooner rather than later.

“I want to be back in my office. He wants to be back in his office,” said Bethany. “We want to see our guests again. We have so many guests that even outside of here, we’ve become personal friends with. We miss them. We miss seeing them. We miss being here. We miss earning what we work for.”

And as they wait, their American Dream stays behind the casino’s locked doors.

Employees from six other state-regulated casinos, including Vernon Downs, also rallied on Thursday.

One of the organizers told NewsChannel 9 that if they don’t hear from the state within a week, they will rally again.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.