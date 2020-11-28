Local Christmas tree farms offer new additions to keep customers and traditions safe this holiday season

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While many Black Friday shoppers spent their day in stores or online, other families took advantage of the dry weather and got their hands on a holiday staple. A steady flow of customers stopped by Page’s Christmas Tree Farm for its opening day.

“It’s nice to have a little bit of the same normalcy that we do every single year,” Ashley Crosby of Canastota says. “Just to get out here, be able to social distance, but still be able to partake in a family tradition and still feel a little normal, like a normal holiday, even though it’s a little bit different this year.”

The holiday tradition has some new additions at Page’s Christmas Tree Farm. Members of the family-owned business say they are checking employees for fevers and asking them to complete questionnaires. They’re also sanitizing the saws and sleds customers can use to cut down their trees, and they have sanitizing stations and mask-wearing signs set up on the farm.

“I’ve been prepping since the end of the September because I knew that we were going to have put a lot of different things into place,” Jimmy Page, the owner’s son, says. “So I started putting up our tree stands in September. We ended up doing it a little bit different, where we opened up the stands and created a checkout at our garage just to really help with social distancing and to make sure that the crowd control is sufficient.”

A new service this year: contactless pick-up and local delivery.

“People can order online,” Page says. “We’ll pick it out, make a fresh cut, bail it, and they can come and pick it up within an hour.”

It’s a creative solution to help keep business buzzing. Page says they’re hoping for a great holiday season this year.

“So we don’t really know because with COVID but we’re outside. We’re taking the precautions that are necessary,” Page adds. “But obviously with the increase of cases, we’re not quite sure so we’re hoping for a great season. And that’s what we’ve prepped for.”