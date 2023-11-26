ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –There have been whispers of a Christmas tree

shortage going around.

There are a few reasons as to why there could be a Christmas tree shortage, but the

biggest cause would be that the tree-growing process takes a while.

“Because trees are a ten-year process, it’s kind of different from if there’s a corn

shortage, you just plant more corn. Trees take a longer time to catch up,” Erin Luchsinger

Hull, the owner of Luchsinger’s Christmas Trees, said.

As for Christmas tree farms, tree growers are fading out.

“There was a guy here, and he used to buy a lot from us, and he told me last year that I

am the youngest tree grower he knows,” Bruce Graham said.

Mary Christmas Tree Farm, named after Graham’s mother, Mary, has been open for

nearly 50 years.

Graham says there is not a Christmas tree shortage.

“If you come out to the farms and visit your local growers, you’re going to be able to find

a tree. There are plenty of trees,” Graham said.

In order to grow a tall Christmas tree, it can take up to eight to ten years, but Graham

found a way to cut a few years off that timeframe.

“So these here were 5-year-old transplants when we put them in. They’ve been here

two and a half years, and I’ve already had to start pruning a few of them because the

growth rate has been so great,” said Graham.

So, while there will still be trees waiting for you, the advice remains the same.

“I am advising people, especially if they have a specific need, you need a really tall tree,

you need a con color because you have allergies, if you have specific needs; shop early

no matter where you’re going,” Hull said.

“I just think if you want the best pick of the lot, come early, and that would be this

weekend and next weekend, but everybody should be able to get a tree if you come out

to a farm,” Graham advised.

Graham believes that next weekend could be the peak for Christmas tree shopping.