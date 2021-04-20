Local clergy react to Chauvin guilty verdict

Families pay their respects at George Floyd Square, after the fifth day of the trial for Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial came Monday evening when a jury found the former Minneapolis police officer guilty on all counts.



Rev. H. Bernard Alex, Bishop and Senior Pastor of the Victory Temple Fellowship Church on East Willow Street in Syracuse spoke with NewsChannel 9 shortly after the verdict.

He says there is still a lot of work to be done, but he is hopeful police and community relations across the country and in Central New York can improve and that officers will continue to be held accountable for actions outside their training.



“Police have a hard job. They have a very difficult job,” Rev. Alex said. “They have to carry a sword, a spear and a shield and too often we have seen that African Americans have gotten the spear and the sword and not the shield: The protection.”



Pastor Daren C. Jaime of the People’s AMZ Zion Church joined NewsChannel 9 live to discuss the verdict. “There’s mixed emotions. Everyone is excited about that fact that this verdict has come down guilty,” Jaime said.

“If you watched a lot of people had bated breath to see what this jury would come to a decision on. Overwhelmingly, the video spoke for itself. We are excited for the fact that yes, justice has been served but on the other hand someone lost their life,” added Jaime.