SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Café Kubal will be closing their location on Monday, October 7, and Tuesday, October 8 to revamp its menu so staff and customers can have a better experience.

The owner of the local coffee shop chain, Matt Godard, believes the pandemic has played a role. He says he’s paying a fortune for ingredients for his sandwiches.

“One of our popular favorites would be the bagel B.L.T for example, and the price of bacon itself has gone up over double of what it was before,” He said he used to pay $32.00 for a case of bacon and now he pays $78.00.

He said charging $15.00 for a sandwich isn’t ideal which is why they’re taking away the sandwiches, and making new Kubal pockets. It’s more affordable for the customer and it’s better for the staff.

“My staff was having a tough time managing the orders and getting the sandwiches out in a timely fashion without the customers having to wait too long, and the prep involved having to execute such a menu is extensive,” he continued.

The chain will have more than one option when it comes to Kubal Pockets. They’ll be available Wednesday, October 12.