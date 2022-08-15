SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As students, faculty, and staff at colleges and universities across the country prepare for another academic year, they have to also prepare for the possibility of dealing with monkeypox.

The CDC has yet to release any guidance specific to colleges or universities but on their website, there is information in a category called “Congregate Settings,” which they say applies to dormitories.

Schools around New York State are taking a similar approach to that of the pandemic. Donna White, Director of Disease Control for the Onondaga County Health Department said that they already had lines of communication with schools in the county in rider to pass along the necessary information.

“We’ve built those relationships already through Covid,” White said, “So we’ve already been in communication with Syracuse University, mainly, and have a process in place for them to follow should they encounter any suspected cases of monkeypox.”

Le Moyne College is following that process as well, saying they will be utilizing their COVID-19 task force already in the instance cases arise. They also sent out an email to their campus community with information on monkeypox, the symptoms, and how to seek treatment.

“We are actively monitoring the situation and are ready to act accordingly in the event we have a case on campus or with one of our community members. We are using the college’s COVID-19 task force (which meets regularly) to address any monkeypox issues should they arise.” Le Moyne College

The SUNY schools across the state are taking a similar approach, relying on guidance from the CDC, much like they did throughout the pandemic.

“Keeping members of the campus communities safe – faculty, students, staff, and visitors – across the SUNY system is always our top priority. We are closely monitoring developments related to the MPX virus and reviewing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Our campuses are fully prepared to quickly put in place the necessary health and safety protocols, and we will remain in close communication with leadership across the system to provide accurate data and dispel misinformation.” SUNY School Communications

The CDC has also provided plenty of information regarding the transmission on their website.