Local college grads take their company ‘SparkCharge’ to ABC’s Shark Tank Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The team from SparkCharge will be on the season premiere of ABC’s Shark Tank on Friday night.

The company is made up of graduates of Syracuse University and Onondaga Community College.

SparkCharge has developed a fast, portable charging unit prototype for electric vehicles.

The company already made its pitch but is unable to reveal the outcome until the show airs on NewsChannel 9 starting at 8 p.m. on Friday.

One of the co-founders, Josh Aviv, is a Syracuse University alumnus, and the other co-founder, Chris Ellis, is an OCC grad as is the company’s Chief Engineer Richard Whitney.

Whitney tells NewsChannel 9, “Me, Josh and Chris just have a really good friendship and a really good relationship. We’re just able to know what the other is thinking and move forward with ideas and trust each other.”

Ellis says as the company grew they always had one important pitch in mind, “Every entrepreneur’s dream is to pitch on Shark Tank.”

But he tells NewsChannel 9 not before they were ready with a working prototype, “Because I’ve seen old episodes of Shark Tank and people come in and they get called out because all they want to do is get free publicity and they have no intention of getting a deal and we had every intention of getting a deal.”

This year SparkCharge decided it was ready for Shark Tank and got the call to go on the show to make their pitch.

“Right before the doors opened I just turned to Josh and I was like, ‘My heart is racing.’ I was so full of adrenaline and nerves and just like, this is real, this is no longer us watching at home,” Ellis says.

The pitch was 6% of SparkCharge for an investment of $1 million.

“We’re taking a pretty big shot there with that offer,” Whitney says.

Click here to learn more about SparkCharge.

In 2018, SparkCharge won the State’s 43 North Business Accelerator Competition.

Started in 2014 43 North invests $5-million in companies that relocate to Buffalo through this startup competition.

The program is made possible by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion initiative, with support from the Ralph Wilson Foundation and corporate sponsors to attract and retain high-growth startups in Buffalo.

SparkCharge used the $1 million grand prize in the 43 North business competition plus nearly $3 million in private financing to set up a manufacturing facility in Buffalo.