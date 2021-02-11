Local comedians to host live trivia night fundraiser for CNY Diaper Bank on Friday

(WSYR-TV) — The CNY Diaper Bank is hosting a virtual trivia contest on Friday night.

The event will be free through Facebook Live, but the CNY Diaper Bank is asking for $25 donations to support their mission of providing diapers to families who can’t afford them.

The event will be emceed by local comedians Phil Farda and Josh Fish. It is sponsored by Midtown Shoe & Repair in Solvay.

All of that goes to our Diaper Distribution Program. Last year, we doubled our program. We distributed two million diapers and we are working to sustain that. In order to do that, we have to fundraise. Michela Hugo — Founder of CNY Diaper Bank

The trivia night is set to run on Friday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Registration is available for those who are 18-years-old and older. You can register by clicking here.

Participants can play as single players, as part of a couple, or on a virtual team of any size. When you register, you will receive a Facebook link that will give access to the event.

A Facebook account is not needed to participate. Participants will self-score and prizes will be awarded at random.

Local businesses will offer specials on take-out meals, drinks and cocktail kits for the trivia night and will donate a portion of the sales to the CNY Diaper Bank.

Participating businesses include the following: