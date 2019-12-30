CNY community comes together at Clinton Square Menorah Lighting in wake of anti-semitic violence in Rockland County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a man stormed into a Rabbi’s home and stabbed five people as they celebrated Hanukkah just a few hours south of Central New York, our own community is determined to not let the violence divide them.

Rabbi Yaakov Rapoport of Chabad-Lubavitch of Central New York explained the importance of remembering that a little light outweighs all of the darkness, ahead of the last night of the Clinton Square menorah lighting.

“It’s important every year to celebrate Hanukkah, which represents the victory of right over might, of light over darkness, freedom from tyranny,” Rabbi Rapoport said. “Throughout the last two-and-a-half thousand years since Hanukkah happened, we’re still not free from this. There’s been periods of history where we’ve been more free than others, but we still need to celebrate the message and take the message of the Hanukkah lights outside to the street and that’s why we bring it here downtown to Clinton Square to illuminate the darkness,” he explained.

Rabbi Rapoport and the Syracuse Fire Department lit the last candle on the menorah on the second to last night of Hanukkah, while trying to grasp what happened in Monsey, N.Y.

“Especially now with events like this happening, it’s important for people to gather together, to gather strength. There’s strength in unity and this message of Hanukkah is one that is truly eternal, and it needs to reach everyone, it needs to reach every single person. We need to teach people that which unites us is far greater than that which divides us,” Rabbi Rapoport said.

New York State Police say they’re also increasing patrols and security in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods across the state.

