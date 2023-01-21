EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The community coming together Saturday night to show support for longtime basketball coach, Bob McKenney as he battles cancer. A fundraiser was held at Bishop Grimes High School with hundreds of people showing up.

Nothing but love for local basketball coach, Bob McKenney.

“I am going to try and not be emotional but its been overwhelming. So many people I had no idea,” said McKenney.

Family, friends, coaches, players and so many more people all there for the same reason… to let McKenney know he’s not alone and the community has got his back. He’s been coaching for more than 30 years. He eats, sleeps, breathes basketball. But this winter, he is going up against his toughest opponent, cancer.

“He’s going to battle it like he does as a basketball coach and everything he does in life as a teacher,” said Charlie Falgiatano, friend of McKenney.

Falgiatano has been coaching with McKenney for 25 years, helping to plan Saturday’s fundraiser with McKenney’s daughters.

McKenney was diagnosed with breast cancer in late September. But he’s determined to get through this and so is the community, with more than four hundred people showing up to “Fight Like A McKenney” fundraiser.

“I just walked in the gym for the first time and it was mostly all my friends setting up and I started to cry. I had to walk around the school and take a breath,” said McKenney.

“Its exciting so many people understood what he’s going through and he affected so many people in such a way to make him come out on a Saturday night,” said Falgiatano.

If you weren’t able to make the fundraiser but would still like to donate, contact or send donation to Bishop Grimes High School.