WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — A local community leader is heading to Washington for Tuesday’s State of the Union after being invited by Rep. John Katko.
Mary Nelson will be joining Katko for President Donald Trump’s address.
Nelson has worked to fight poverty and reduce youth and gang violence in Central New York for almost 20 years.
Nelson started doing this after she lost her own nephew in 2002.
She runs an annual Youth Day Barbecue and Backpack giveaway. At the event, local students are given school supplies they need to succeed.
The 2020 State of the Union has been scheduled for Tuesday night.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Jon Bon Jovi’s son to attend Syracuse University in the fall
- Syracuse’s SpinCar growing fast by offering shoppers new online experience and resources
- Local community leader invited to State of the Union
- ACC teams rule the top 10 of latest AP men’s top 25 rankings
- Stephen King quits Facebook over ad policy
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App